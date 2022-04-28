Opposition in Omoro accuses RDC of being partial

Opposition parties have asked the Electoral Commission to order the Resident District Commissioner for Omoro County, Andrew Onyuk, to stop abusing his office. They argue that the RDC is openly campaigning for the National Resistance Movement Candidate, Andrew Ojok Oulanyah, which contravenes the law. The by-election, which is scheduled to be conducted on the 26th of May, was announced following the demise of former MP and Speaker of Parliament Jacob Oulanyah in late March.