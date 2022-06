Opposition announces boycott of State of the Nation address

The opposition Members of Parliament have vowed to boycott the address by President Yoweri Museveni this afternoon on the state of the nation. They fault Museveni for his reluctance to provide interventions to cushion the public from the skyrocketing prices of commodities. The Leader of Opposition in Parliament, Mathias Mpuuga led the opposition MPs, the majority from the National Unity Platform in announcing the boycott.