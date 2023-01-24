Opposition agrees to new talks with gov’t on missing people

The Leader of Opposition in Parliament Mathias Mpuuga has agreed to engage in another meeting to discuss solutions to alleged abductions. Mpuuga had assured parliament that he would not attend any more meetings with the government on this matter after they dishonoured the process last year. He however retracted the decision shortly after the deputy speaker of parliament Thomas Tayebwa apologised for having caused the breakdown in the deliberations.