Opposition agents arrested as Omoro by-election registers low voter tune up

By Jackson Onyango More by this Author

The Omoro county by-election registered low voter turn up for the better part of Thursday morning.

The chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Justice Simon Byabakama linked the low turn up to the fact that the election exercise is in the farming community.

Meanwhile, the opposition parties have accused the security personnel of raiding their offices and arresting their mobilizers.

"Our agents have been picked by men in uniform. This paralysed our activities. We had managed to man every polling station," the Leader of Opposition Mathias Mpuuga says.

The police, nonetheless, say that the arrested had disregarded the election guidelines issued by the Electoral Commission some having to do with not being eligible voters from Omoro.

The police say that the arrested are being screened before appropriate charges are brought against them.