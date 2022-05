Opposition accuse NRM of bribery in Omoro

The candidates in the race for Omoro by election today had their fifth campaign for the forthcoming poll on 26th May 2022. The exercise which kicked off late last month had a slow start with intimidation being reported by the opposition. Today the opposition has accused the NRM of bribing voters to shun their political rallies as well as vote for their candidate Andrew Ojok Oulanyah on the poll day.