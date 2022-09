OPM, UNHCR support 1,000 households affected by floods in Mbale

The Office of the Prime Minister, together with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR have dispatched non-food items to support 1,000 households affected by floods in Mbale district. According to the central government, the long-term solution is to relocate everyone living on Mt. Elgon's slopes and along the river banks to a safer geographical landscape.