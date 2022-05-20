Operation Wealth Creation to find Ugandan nurses overseas jobs

Officials from Operation Wealth Creation have revealed that there are plans to export nurses as one of the ways of eradicating poverty. According to the principal advisor to Operation Wealth Creation, Philip Idro, a number of nurses remain unemployed in the country. But the Operation Wealth Creation, spokesperson Major Tabaro Kiconco, says they are not a recruitment agency but are instead interested in skilling nurses to meet the requirements on the international market.