OPERATION SHUJAA: Ugandan, Congolese officials agree on new terms

Uganda’s Chief of Defence Forces, General Wilson Mbadi, has met his DRC counterpart in Bunia to discuss ways of ending instability in Eastern Congo. The two parties, among other things, discussed the need for additional manpower for both UPDF and Congolese forces, who are looking ahead to phase three of the anti-ADF rebel operation - Shujaa.