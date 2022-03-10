Operation Shujaa needs reinforcement for locals in liberated areas

The Uganda People’s Defence Forces wants reinforcement force for Operation Shujaa against the Allied Democratic Force rebels in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Commander Maj. General Kayanja Muhanga says the zonal forces will provide security for the population returning to territories liberated from the ADF forces which the Uganda government accuses of committing atrocities. The recommended feasible means of reinforcement is through the recruitment and training of Local Defence Unit personnel.