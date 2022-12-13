One person dies after fuel truck crashes into power lines

One person was today burnt to ash after a speeding fuel tanker coming from the Malaba border post into Uganda, lost control and crashed electric poles in Tororo municipality. The tanker, bearing Kenyan registration plates, was carrying diesel fuel, when it lost control opposite Uganda College of Commerce. According to the eye witness, the tanker driver may have been trying to evade chasing traffic police officers when the accident happened.