One on one with BoU deputy governor Michael Atingi-Ego

There are signs of recovery from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and the hike in oil prices that have pushed inflation to a record high of 10.6 per cent. According to the Deputy Bank of Uganda Michael Atingi-Ego, who was Speaking to NTV in an exclusive interview, there are several factors that have contributed to the current state of affairs like the poor crop harvest in 2021 and the shilling's depreciation against the dollar which was caused by non-resident investors taking away their money in foreign currency after the pandemic. However, Atingi-Ego says the central bank is working on a plan to foster environmental restoration and sustainability to avoid a shortage of food in future which contributes to high inflation.