One institution looking to better lives of PWDs in Nakaseke

New Hope Uganda, a charity organisation that cares for children with disabilities in Nakaseke district, says it is now struggling to care for 280 of these kinds of children. They say the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, which saw some of their donors withdraw, have now been coupled with the skyrocketing prices of commodities and the situation has worsened. They are now asking for the support of Ugandans during this difficult time. They are also organising a charity run to raise money to help them in their work.