Omutima Project donates ICT equipments to Rumbugu Primary

The Government aided Rumbugu Primary school has received computers, iPads, and a projector from the Omutima Project Uganda which is intended to bridge the technological gap between urban schools and those in the rural settings. The rural government-aided school located in Rubabo Kebisoni Rukungiri district started in 1964 but did not have any computers until this donation was made.