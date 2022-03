OMORO’S NEXT MP: Oulanyah’s relatives to field candidate for by-election

The family of the former speaker of parliament, the late Jacob Oulanyah say they intend to field one of his relatives for the Omoro County seat. Oulanyah represented Omoro for 15 years. The consideration is either for a son of the deceased or a nephew to vie for the position when the Electoral Commission declares it vacant.