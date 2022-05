OMORO BY-ELECTIONS: Reactions to Andrew Ojok’s win

Omoro County MP elect Andrew Ojok has offered his opponents an olive branch to work with all of them. This after they rejected the result, that saw him sweep the poll, with the National Unity Platform leadership claiming that the whole exercise was rigged. As JACKSON ONYANGO reports, the opposition groups accused the regime for frustrating opponents through unnecessary arrests, voter bribery and intimidation.