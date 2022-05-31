Omoro by-election was fraught with irregularities - NUP

The National Unity Platform Party says all is not lost following their recent loss in the just-concluded Omoro County by-elections. Addressing the media for the first time ever since these elections were held, the NUP leadership has again decried the myriad irregularities in the elections, that was won by Andrew Ojok. However, the Spokesperson of the Electoral Commission, Paul Bukenya says the polls were free and fair as he urged the NUP to seek redress in the court if they have complaints.