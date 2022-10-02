Older persons ask govt to lower age of SAGE beneficiaries

Older persons have requested Government to lower the age of beneficiaries of the Social Assistance Grants for Empowerment SAGE and raise the allocation. They say it is expensive for them to get the money as the distances are long and the roads are bad. The older persons raised the concern during the celebration to mark the International Day of Older person's in Nebbi District. 323,000 elderly people across 15 Districts in Uganda are benefiting from SAGE launched in 2011.