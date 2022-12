OIL SEED IMPORTS: Local vegetable oil processors, producers seek aid

Local vegetable oil processors and producers are asking the government to accelerate the domestic generation of planting seeds in particular sunflowers, saying the deficit continues to affect factories. According to sector players, out of a national requirement of 960,000 Metric tons, only 245,000 MT are available for onward planting by the 47,000 small-scale oil seed farmers in the country.