OIL PRODUCTION :Two companies receive licenses for further exploration

The government has okayed the signing of Production Sharing Agreements and issuance of exploration licenses to two companies, Uganda National Oil Company and DGR Energy Turaco Uganda SMC Limited. These companies are expected to identify more areas that could produce oil and take production beyond the projected twenty-five years. The country is expected to commence producing oil in 2025 after the discovery of reserves in the Albertine Graben region in 2006.