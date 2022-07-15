OIL AND GAS PROJECT AFFECTED PERSONS :Gov’t and CNOOC hand over 56 houses in Kingfisher area

The Ministry of Energy, the petroleum authority and China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC) have officially handed over 56 houses to some 700 (99.9%) of project affected persons in the the kingfisher development area. The director legal and corporate affairs for the petroleum authority of Uganda Ali Sekatawa while speaking at the handover of the units said, government and going venture partners have only a very few disputes left which are now being handled by the ministry of lands.