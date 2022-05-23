OIL AND GAS: Government trained wielders ready

Officials at the Uganda petroleum institute Kigumba say specialised training for hundreds of welders needed in the oil and gas industry but also for other sectors is yielding great results, saying wielding, in particular, has been on demand because of the emergency of the EACOP project. Ugandans have been trained in courses in works on high-pressure vessels, pipe fitting and assembly of pipelines and fuel tanks etcetera. This is during a post-FID field tour to check on the oil & gas sector redness.