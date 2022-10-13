OIL AND GAS: Civil society coalition asks govt to address EU parliament concerns

The Civil Society Coalition on Oil and Gas has asked the government to address the concerns raised by the European Union parliament as it voted to advise Uganda and Tanzania to halt the construction of the East African Crude Oil Pipeline project. The CSCO Chairperson Bashir Twesigye said that much as they appreciate the achievements in the journey to develop Uganda’s oil resource since 2006, no single grievance raised by the project-affected persons should be left unaddressed. These include delayed compensation and EACOP’s impact on the environment. They spoke after an engagement with stakeholders in Oil and Gas in Hoima City.