officials concerned at rise in Malaria infections, deaths

The ministry of health is organizing health camps in regions that have registered an upsurge in malaria infections. This follows reports that the country is experiencing a surge in malaria infections with numbers jumping from 100,000 cases in 2021 to one hundred ninety-nine thousand six hundred ninety-five cases 199,695 cases in 2022. As Joyce Nakato reports, 70 districts were also found to be experiencing this upsurge with 400 malaria related deaths recorded every month nationally.