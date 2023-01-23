Latest NTV

Advertisement
Latest Monitor News
  • 1 News Five months on, Kenya opposition leader insists vote was 'stolen'
  • 2 World 'Not afraid of the virus': Wuhan turns page on Covid, three years on
  • 3 News Suspected Islamists kill 23 in east DR Congo attack
  • 4 World Russia's Lavrov gets controversial welcome in South Africa
  • 5 World The women who lived as sex slaves to an Indian goddess