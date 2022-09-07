Nyegenyege festival to go ahead under strict guidelines

The controversial Nyege Neyege festival has been cleared to take place but within the guidelines to be developed by the ministry of ethics and integrity. The clearance followed a meeting chaired by PM Robinah Nabbanja with the organizers and the concerned government ministries. Nabbanja indicated that it was too late to cancel the international event since thousands of international tourists have made the necessary payments for visas while some have already jetted into the country.