Nyege Nyege music festival hangs in the balance as MPs disagree with PM

The fate of Nyege Nyege festival hangs in the balance after parliament vehemently objected to the decision of the Prime Minister, Robinah Nabbanja to clear the event. The future of the festival now heavily relies on the outcome of another meeting scheduled for Thursday between a team from the executive and the Speaker of Parliament. The compromise to permit the festival which MPs deemed to be promoting immorality was struck at a meeting between Nabbanja, a delegation of ministers, and the event organisers.