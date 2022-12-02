NWSC MARKS 50 YEARS OF SERVICE IN UGANDA: President Museveni cautions against degrading environment

President Yoweri Museveni has said he will soon announce the plan to deal with those interfering with Uganda's water bodies in the country, saying it is wrong and unnecessary. He spoke at the celebrations for the National Water and Sewerage Corporation's (NWSC) 50 years of service. The corporation says they have extended water to 18 million people in the country and hope to improve access to clean and safe water.