NWSC marks 50 years of service, clients hit 18 million

The Managing Director of the National Water and Sewerage Corporation Silver Mugisha has admitted that they are struggling to maintain a constant flow of water in some parts of Kampala as the current network cannot carry enough water at constant pressure to all clients. The admission came as the cooperation announced the start of its 50th-anniversary celebrations, due to its founding in 1972. Currently, the cooperation serves 18 million customers across the country with piped water.