NWSC increases water tariff

National Water and Sewerage Cooperation has increased the water tariff by 5 shillings per 20-litre jerrycan. Speaking to NTV, Mahmoud Lutaya the General Manager of National Water, Kampala said that the increment has come as a result of high production and service costs. However, Lutaya added that for the pro poor water connections such as those in slums, the tariff has remained the same at 25 shillings. Sudhir Byaruhanga breaks down the new water price indexing.