NWSC asks for support in improving Katosi project

The National Water and Sewerage Corporation has asked the government and funders of the multi-billion shilling Katosi water project, to avail the corporation with an additional 45 million Euros, or about 178 billion shillings to facilitate the extension of safe water to the targeted people. NWSC Managing Director Silver Mugisha says this during a visit by the European Union delegation to the yet to be commissioned Katosi water project plant.