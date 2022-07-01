Nursery school fire claims classroom block, no lives harmed

The Police in the jurisdiction of Fort Portal are investigating the circumstances under which a fire gutted two classroom blocks at St. Francis Nursery School in Kicwamba, Fort Portal City. The Rwenzori West Region Police Spokesperson, Vincent Twesige, said that the fire and rescue brigade could do little to save the timber-built structures by the time they were called in. Twesige indicated that the preliminary findings attributed the cause of the inferno to have been an unextinguished fire in a nearby kitchen.