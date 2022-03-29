NUP youth sentenced to 8 months

By Christina Nabatanzi More by this Author

The General Court Martial at Makindye has sentenced a National Unity Platform (NUP) youth to 8 months in prison for contempt of court. The sentence was given to Muhydin Kakooza who protested before the court-martial

Kakooza was sentenced after a medical report was presented before the court confirming that he is in full control of his mental faculties, the same state he was in on the 15th of February 2022 when he angrily protested before the court.

Kakooza's anger was triggered by his, and the other 31 youths, who continued stay on remanded without trial since mid-2021.

Kakooza, a Boda-boda rider of Bweyogerere, Kampala, protested and shouted before the Court presided over by Lt Gen Andrew Gutti. He argued that the reason for their long detention was not about justice but rather political. He called on concerned citizens to come to his rescue.

Gen Guti later ordered for Kakooza to be mentally examined to establish whether he is sane and fit to stand trial.

On Tuesday, as all the 32 youths appeared in court, the Registrar Lt. Col John Bizimana presented a medical report signed by Dr Julius Muloni of the Murchison Bay prison hospital who examined Kakooza and concluded that he is sane to stand trial and that he understands charges against him and their implications.

Armed with this medical information, Gen Gutti has sentenced Kakooza to serve eight months in prison saying courts should not be used as a platform for expressing scandalous actions.

Gutti has further ordered that Kakooza be transferred from Kitalya prison to Luzira prison from where he will serve his sentence as the rest of the youths return to court on the 11th of April 2022 for a bail hearing.

Kakooza and the group are charged with unlawful possession of firearms and explosives which are a monopoly of only the UPDF.