NUP unveils Simon Tolit Akecha as Omoro by-election flagbearer

The National Unity Party has chosen Toolit Simon Akecha as its candidate for the Omoro County MP by-election that is due on 26th May this year. He competed against five other candidates. This is not the first time Toolit, a former member of Forum for Democratic Change Party runs for the seat - he stood against former MP Jacob Oulanyah in 2016. After he didn't win, he went to court to challenge Oulanyah's victory. The NRM will be represented in the election by Oulanyah's son Andrew Ojok.