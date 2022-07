NUP sends food relief to hunger-stricken Karamoja

The National Unity Platform (NUP) Party has sent a consignment of two thousand five hundred kilograms of maize flour and two thousand kilograms of beans to the Karamoja sub-region. The party leaders say the food will be donated to families that have been most affected by hunger in the hardest hit communities in this jurisdiction. There have been reports of several people dying because of hunger in Karamoja over the last few weeks.