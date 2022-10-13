NUP president Kyagulanyi urges religious leaders to speak out on detained supporters

The leader of opposition National Unity Platform party Robert Kyagulanyi also known as Bobi Wine has challenged religious and cultural leaders in the country to raise their voices on alleged abductions. Bobi Wine claims that the state has been targeting his supporters, some of whom have been purportedly abducted and detained in several safe houses in the country. He spoke at the party headquarters in Kampala as NUP paraded some of their supporters who claimed to have been abducted by security agencies and later released.