NUP party holds prayers for incarcerated members

The leader of opposition in Parliament says there could be a syndicate move to imprison MPs Allan Ssewanyana of Makindye west and Muhammad Ssegirinya of Kawempe North without trial, which is contrary to the Constitution. Mpuuga spoke during ecumenical dedication prayers for National Unity Party members who are in prison. The matter also came up in Parliament with Speaker Anita Among calling for a speedy trial for the MPs.