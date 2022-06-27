Latest NTV

Advertisement
Latest Monitor News
  • 1 National Buganda’s Shs 157b budget to focus on cooperatives
  • 2 National Govt now denies ordering teachers back to class
  • 3 National Why immigration delayed to give Kakwenza’s children passports
  • 4 National Govt urged on separate toilets for girls, boys
  • 5 National Striking teachers to be fired by today - minister