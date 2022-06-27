NUP not happy with suspension of women council elections

The National Unity Platform (NUP) party has expressed disappointment at the electoral commission's decision to postpone the women's council elections, originally scheduled for August 10. The commission’s chairperson Justice Simon Byabakama explained that they lacked adequate funds to continue with the exercise. However, NUP secretary-general Lewis Rubongoya says the party has already spent a lot of resources on the exercise and it is disappointing that they will have to wait longer