NUP MPs Ssegirinya, Ssewanyana committed to high court

Masaka magistrates court has committed two MPs Allan Ssewanyana and Muhammad Ssegirinya to the high court to answer charges of murder. One Wilson Ssenyonga accuses them of being behind the killing of Joseph Bwanika, who was a resident of Kisseka B village in Lwengo district. Bwanika is among the 26 people who were killed during a wave of attacks in Lwengo and Masaka districts between July and August last year.