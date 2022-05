NUP leaders visit jailed members of parliament

NUP President Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu says he is planning to mobilize residents of the constituencies represented by MPs Allan Sewanyana and Muhammad Segirinya to petition the government to have them released. The call came as he visited the incarcerated at Kigo prisons. As JOHN CLIFF WAMALA reports, Kyagulanyi is concerned about the health of the two legislators.