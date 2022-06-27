NUP leaders unhappy over postponement of women's council elections

The National Unity Platform Party members from the Lubaga Division have expressed their disappointment with the Electoral Commission’s decision to postpone the women's council elections. The resolution was taken by the Electoral Commission last week sighting a shortage of funds to oversee the elections. The elections were scheduled to be held on Monday the 27th today up to the 1st of July next month. NUP has also given a two-week ultimatum to the party's faction formed by Moses Kibalama Nkonge to close its Kabowa headquarters.