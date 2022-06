NUP leader Kyagulanyi proposes how to curb high commodity prices

The National Unity Platform Party President Robert Kyagulanyi is still demanding that government must suspend taxes on fuel and other basic household commodities to curb the high cost of living. In what he called a “State of our nation” address, Kyagulanyi downplayed the government’s excuse that removing taxes for some commodities is suicidal and could cost the nation economically.