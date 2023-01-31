Latest NTV

Advertisement
Latest Monitor News
  • 1 National US court awards Nakajjigo's family Shs38b for wrongful death
  • 2 News Pope denounces economic colonialism on DR Congo visit
  • 3 News PHOTOS: Thousands greet Pope in conflict-torn DR Congo
  • 4 National Minister Namuganza runs to court to challenge censure
  • 5 National Ugandan youth councilor stabbed to death in brawl over Arsenal loss to Man City 