NUP Leader Kyagulanyi meets Buganda Kingdom Prime Minister

The continued abductions of National Unity Platform supporters were on the agenda today as NUP President Robert Kyagulanyi met with the Katikkiro of Buganda, Charles Peter Mayiga, in a closed-door meeting at Bulange Mengo. The meeting comes a few days after the NRM leadership led by the Party’s Director of Mobilisation Rosemary Sseninde met with the Katikkiro, with the hope of fostering a working relationship between the Kingdom and the Central Government.