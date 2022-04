NUP leader Kyagulanyi calls for a unity in resolving high commodity prices

The president of the National Unity Platform Robert Kyagulanyi has called for unity from the public, especially in tackling issues that affect them as a whole like the escalating commodity prices. Kyagulanyi made the remarks during an Iftar dinner organised for the Muslims to break their fast at his home in Magere. The Iftar was graced by different party MPs, Local government leaders, and religious leaders among others.