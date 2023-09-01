NUP country drive and election fever | ON THE SPOT

The field traverse of the country by the National Unity Platform leader Robert Kyagulanyi has set in motion what will undeniably be an electoral contest between him and whoever the National Resistance movement picks for its flag bearer. The Electoral Commission, on its part, has already outlined a roadmap leading to the already heating up 2026 presidential election. But NUP has been quietly complaining of the sluggish nature in which the government has pursued electoral reforms key among them, reforms that would seek to punish officers who commit electoral offenses. And to discuss this we had Benjamin Katana, a lawyer for the party and its National Treasurer. We are also joined by Yona Musinguzi, an NRM Party member and MP for Ntungamo Municipality.