NUP concerned about delays in 2018 Arua violence case

The National Unity Platform is wary about the delayed trial of the party's president Robert Kyagulanyi and thirty four others on treason charges. The members of the then People Power political movement were arrested and charged in relation to violence during the by-election of the Arua Municipality MP in 2018. The party fears that the state could use the charges to block Kyagulanyi from party activities ahead of the 2026 election