NUP BACKS EU ON OIL: NUP claims credit for EU position against EA oil pipeline

National Unity President, Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu says they back the resolution by the European Union Parliament to delay The East African Crude Oil Pipeline Project. Kyagulanyi says they wrote a letter to the EU and have been telling them how President Museveni uses the national budget to torment his opponents and commit other human rights violations. They spoke at a press conference in Kampala.