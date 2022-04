NTV, VIVO and police relaunch Tweddekko campaign

NTV in partnership with Vivo energy Uganda and the Uganda police have relaunched the "Tweddekko" campaign aimed at creating awareness of road safety in the country and reducing road accidents. The Easter festivities are just around the corner and Police say many road accidents are recorded during the season. VIVO Energy Uganda also donated road safety equipment worth 50 million shillings. This will be placed at major roads across the country.