NTV PANORAMA: Oulanyah’s death renews debate on Lubowa hospital

The fallen Speaker of Parliament Jacob Oulanyah is the second VIP to die in a foreign country while seeking specialized treatment in a space of two months. He had been preceded by the Bank of Uganda Governor Emmanuel Mutebile. In both deaths, like several before, the government justified flying the deceased abroad for the best treatment available in the world. But three years ago, Parliament contentiously approved the ministry of Finance’s 1.4 trillion shillings security, to a private investor to finance and construct a world-class hospital along with Entebbe, a project which has for the most part been mired in controversy.