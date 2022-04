Ntungamo residents decide to repair roads themselves after 12 year wait

Residents and local leaders in Kakukuru / Rwenanura Town council have taken it upon themselves to repair broken roads after numerous calls to both the local and central governments yielded nothing. Boda Boda riders were joined by local leaders to manually work on the 10km long Kyamugasha - Kabungo - Rwenanura road saying the last time government worked on the road was 12yrs ago.