Ntungamo district council protests RDC appointments

The Ntungamo district council, on Thursday, protested the appointments of RDCs, saying that the district was not dully considered. A motion moved by the Nyarutuntu sub-county councillor, Pius Niwagaba was passed to petition the President, the First lady who is also the district NRM party chairperson, members of parliament over why the district is continuously being marginalized in appointments despite being huge and president claiming knowledge about it. Only one person from Ntungamo, Former First lady political assistant Mr George Bakunda was retained as RDC in the Wednesday appointments.