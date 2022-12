Ntoroko residents afraid to go back home after clashes between ADF, UPDF

Following clashes between the ADF rebels and UPDF soldiers in Ntoroko on Tuesday, residents displaced in the fighting have called for government intervention to help with accommodation and food. Meanwhile, Maj. Gen. Dick Olum, the commander of Operation SHUUJA, which is fighting the ADF rebels in Eastern DRC has confirmed that 17 ADF rebels were killed, 13 were captured alive and 15 guns were recovered.